Briton on trial for killing four people in 2017
The trial has got under way in Bruges (West Flanders) of the British former bodybuilder Alexander Dean. He stands accused of the murder of his former girlfriend, her grandparents and a photographer in 2017. In July 2017 a 24-hour manhunt ended with Alexander Dean being apprehended. He has been in custody ever since.
On 22 July 2017 the former bodybuilder posted videos online in which he spoke of his desire to end his own life. He hoped that this might make his former girlfriend, 19-year-old Maïlys Descamps take him back.
Three days later Maïlys Descamps recorded a video on her phone that showed her hiding in the bushes of her mother’s house in Gistel(West Flanders). She was waiting for her grandparents to come and pick her up. Ms Descamps had called her mother, who was on holiday, telling her that she feared that Alexander Dean was inside their house.
Ms Descamps’ mother called the young woman’s father to go round and check that all was well at the house. She had little faith in the police as they had taken now action when they were told about Alexander Dean harassing and even threating to kill Maïlys Descamps.
The video footage shot on Maïlys’ Descamps’ phone showed her grandparents arriving. Her uspicion that Alexander Dean had broken into her mother’s house was confirmed when her grabbed her as she entered. The video footage went blank. However, a further 13 minutes and 23 seconds of sound was recorded on the phone.
Grandfather begged for him to leave Maïlys alone
The video shows her grandparents arriving. She had decided to film as much as she could to make people believe her story. She believed Dean had broken into the house as the backdoor was open. As she walks through the door she was grabbed by Dean. In the sound recording Maïlys Descamps’ can be heard repeatedly pleading with Alexander Dean to leave her alone.
Alexander Dean is also heard saying ”I’m doing it! I did it yesterday and I’ll do it again today”. This was a reference to the murder of the photographer Jeroen Verstraete the previous day in Ghent (East Flanders). He was found dead in an armchair at a dilapidated villa. Mr Verstraete’s hands had been bound with black tape.
Alexander Dean is currently on remand a high-security prison. A that he had prior to the alleged murders said that the former body builder had told him that he “felt like cutting a few people’s throats” when he was depressed. The trial is expected to last two weeks.