Briton on trial for killing four people in 2017

On 22 July 2017 the former bodybuilder posted videos online in which he spoke of his desire to end his own life. He hoped that this might make his former girlfriend, 19-year-old Maïlys Descamps take him back.

Three days later Maïlys Descamps recorded a video on her phone that showed her hiding in the bushes of her mother’s house in Gistel(West Flanders). She was waiting for her grandparents to come and pick her up. Ms Descamps had called her mother, who was on holiday, telling her that she feared that Alexander Dean was inside their house.

Ms Descamps’ mother called the young woman’s father to go round and check that all was well at the house. She had little faith in the police as they had taken now action when they were told about Alexander Dean harassing and even threating to kill Maïlys Descamps.

The video footage shot on Maïlys’ Descamps’ phone showed her grandparents arriving. Her uspicion that Alexander Dean had broken into her mother’s house was confirmed when her grabbed her as she entered. The video footage went blank. However, a further 13 minutes and 23 seconds of sound was recorded on the phone.