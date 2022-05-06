Far-right top poll, surge in support for the socialists

The far-right party Vlaams Belang comes out on top in the poll. However, the party’s lead is just 0.5%. 22.9% of those that took part in the poll said that they intended to vote Vlaams Belang. This is 4.4% more than actually did so at the last election in 2019.

Although the party is well up on its result at the election three years ago it is down more than 1.5% on the 24.7% in last year’s poll and the 24.5% of voter preferences expressed in the VRT News/De Standaard poll in 2020.