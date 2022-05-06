Far-right top poll, surge in support for the socialists
A new poll carried out on behalf of VRT News and the daily 'De Standaard' puts the far-right party Vlaams Belang just ahead of the Flemish nationalist N-VA. These are the only two parties that poll more than 20%. Third in the poll is the socialist party Vooruit on 15.5%. This is an increase of more than half on the percentage of the popular vote that the party gained at the 2019 election.
2,064 people that are eligible to vote took part in the poll. They come from towns, cities and villages across the five Flemish provinces and are spread across all 18+ age demographics. The poll was carried out between 14 and 31 March with as its backdrop the war in Ukraine.
Vlaams Belang up on the 2019 election, but down on previous polls
The far-right party Vlaams Belang comes out on top in the poll. However, the party’s lead is just 0.5%. 22.9% of those that took part in the poll said that they intended to vote Vlaams Belang. This is 4.4% more than actually did so at the last election in 2019.
Although the party is well up on its result at the election three years ago it is down more than 1.5% on the 24.7% in last year’s poll and the 24.5% of voter preferences expressed in the VRT News/De Standaard poll in 2020.
Nationalists a close second
The Flemish nationalist party N-VA came in second in our poll. 22.4% of those surveyed said that the intend to vote for the party. This is down by 2.4 percentage points on the 24.8% of the popular vote the party gained at the last election in 2019. However, it is still up on its 2021 (21.5%) and 2020 (20.3%) poll results.
The only way is up for the Flemish socialists
One very happy man this Friday evening will be the leader of the Flemish socialist party Conner Rousseau. The party’s 15.5% poll rating is its best in many years and is more than 50% up on the 10.1% of Flemish voters that voted for what was then called SP.A and is now called Vooruit in 2019.
Looking at the 2020 poll result (11%) and the 12% the party polled in last year’s survey it is obvious that progress is being made by the party. Vooruit is the only Flemish party in the the Federal Coalition that has increased its popularity since the 2019 election.
Liberals in the doldrums, Christian democrats below 10%
Despite the relative popularity of the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the Flemish liberals continue to lose ground. 10.2% of voters that took part in our poll said that they intend to vote for Open VLD. This is down almost 3 percentage points on the 13.1% that actually did so at the election 3 years ago. It is also down on last year’s 11.5% poll rating and the 11.6% of voters that said that they would vote for the Flemish liberals in 2020.
Meanwhile, the (lack of) popularity of the Flemish Christian democrat party has sunk to new depths. The party that gained 15.1% of the popular vote in Flanders at the less election enjoys the support of just 8.7% of those that took part in our poll. In 2020 11.9% of participants in the VRT News/De Standaard poll said that they would vote CD&V, last year this was 10%.
Greens pretty much hold their ground
With 9.4% of voter intentions the Flemish greens are just 0.7 percentage points down on 10.1% that they polled at the last election.
Surge in support for the far-left PVDA
Following the party’s success in Wallonia and Brussels, the far-left party PVDA is becoming ever more popular in Flanders too. Of those that took part in our poll 9.1% said that they intended to vote PVDA. This is well up on the 5.3% that the party polled in Flanders at the 2019 election and also up on the 7.9% of vote intentions in 2021 and 8.2% of voter intentions in 2020.
PM De Croo no longer the most popular politician
The Mayor of Antwerp and leader of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA Bart De Wever is the most popular politician among those that took part in our poll.
He pushes the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal), who top the pop poll of politicians last year, into second place.
The Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau is Flanders third most popular politician, while another young party leader Tom Van Grieken of Vlaams Belang comes just behind him in fourth place.