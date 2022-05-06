Mechelen’s emergency accommodation village to receive its first refuges from Ukraine on 17 May

"A lot depends on the influx from Ukraine and Poland. It is possible that people who are currently being taken in by a host families will also look for other accommodation for the longer term. The majority of the more than 30,000 refugees who are now in Belgium being put up in private homes. The question is how long this will continue. So it makes sense for the Flemish Government to provide accommodation”

20 to 30 Red Cross staff will be on hand 24/7 at the Mechelen scheme to ensure that everything runs smoothly. In addition to this many volunteers are also helping out.

Hilde Van Gastel is responsible for the reception of asylum seekers at the Red Cross. She told VRT News that “In addition to the residential units, we are also going to set up a leisure tent".

"Amongst other things, there will be play areas for children. Wifi will also be provided for residents so that they will be able to easily keep in touch their home country. We also want to make things a bit more pleasant for the residents. For example, we are also looking at how we can enable the children that will be staying here to easily find their way home. We will do this using with signposts, stickers or recognisable figures".

Next week, a communal kitchen be installed at the emergency village. "There can cook there for themselves, but we will also offer meals. This will mean that they will not have to go straight to the shops”, Ms Van Gastel told VRT News.