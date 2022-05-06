More people cancelling holidays as the hike in the cost of living starts to bite
People on limited incomes are finding it increasingly difficult to be able to afford to go on holiday. The Flemish Tourist Board that helps people with limited financial means find a holiday to suit their budget says that it received 470 cancellations during the first four months of this year.
This is more than 50% more cancellations than it received during the first four months of 2019, the last “normal year” before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Flemish Tourist Board says that there is a clear link between the increase in the number of cancellations and the recent hike in the cost of living.