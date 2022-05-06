Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls to just over 2,000
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further significant falls in the number of the new coronavirus infections that are being registered and in the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised
During the week from 26 April to 2 May an average of 4,483 people tested positive for coronavirus each day.
This is a fall of 31% on the number of confirmed new cases during the previous week (19 to 25 April. Between 26 April and 2 May an average of 18,934 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 15% fewer than during the previous week. Of those tested 26.2% tested positive for the virus.
Between 26 April and 2 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.91. This is 3% higher than during the previous and means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 91 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 29 April to 5 May an average of 134 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This figure that is 16% down on the previous week (22 to 28 May) only includes those admitted to hospital specifically because they were so ill will COVID-19.
On Thursday 5 there were 2,016 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This figure that is 17% down on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19 including those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised with COVID-19, 122 are in intensive care. This is 16% down on the figures from a week ago.
The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is down too. During the week from 26 April to 2 May an average of 17 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 9% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 31,522 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.