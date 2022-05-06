Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls to just over 2,000

During the week from 26 April to 2 May an average of 4,483 people tested positive for coronavirus each day.

This is a fall of 31% on the number of confirmed new cases during the previous week (19 to 25 April. Between 26 April and 2 May an average of 18,934 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 15% fewer than during the previous week. Of those tested 26.2% tested positive for the virus.

Between 26 April and 2 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.91. This is 3% higher than during the previous and means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 91 others.