Tension at the at Limburg Mafia trial as accused threats victims’ relatives with slit-throat gesture

Needless to say, the mutual resentment between the Aquino family and those on trial is immense. This was all too apparent at the start of the trial, when one of the five accused made a slit-throat gesture towards the Aquinos. He then smiled. This was met with a furious response from the victim’s family. However, at the time neither the Judge, nor the barristers present in the court saw the gesture. However, the Aquino family barrister has seen footage of the incident since. He told VRT News that "We have reported this to the Public Prosecution Service, they will draw up a report and then the necessary action will be taken"

The man that made the gesture’s stepson was killed by Silvio Aquino just moments before he was killed himself.

Given that both the Aquinos and the accused are well-known in the criminal underworld the massive police presence in and around the court does not seem excessive. Add to the the high-level of tension between the accused as one of them has has talked to the police and thus breached the so-called “omerta” that exists between criminals and is now considered a traitor by the other four.

The relatively small courthouse in Tongeren has experience in dealing with trials that require a high level of security. During the next five weeks we will be kept on the edge of our seats wondering whether the rest of the trial will pass without any major incidents.