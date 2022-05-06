Walrus and her calf die while she was giving birth at the Pairi Daiza Animal Park

An autopsy revealed that the calf foetus was wrongly positioned in the mother’s womb. This condition is known to medics as foetal dystocia. Dr Bouts went on to say that “The position of the baby left neither Petrushka nor the baby that weighed around 50 kilos with any chance. Whether in the wild or under human supervision foetal dystocia in this species means no chance of survival”.

Pairi Daiza says that despite advances in veterinary medicine it is impossible to limit the risk of this kind of fatality occurring. "First of all, large mammals are made in such a way that a vet is unable to reach the womb in order to reach the baby and turn it. Secondly, carrying out a caesarean on large mammals (for example elephants, hippopotamuses or walruses, …) is extremely dangerous due to the weight of both the mother and the baby when birth is imminent.

Petrushka had come to Pairi Daiza from the aquarium in the Spanish city of Valencia. Pairi Daiza and the Zoo and Tropical Aquarium in Hamburg (Germany) are collaborating on a walrus conservation project. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies walruses as being “vulnerable”.

The bodies both of Petruschka and her calf will be taken to the Veterinary medicine faculty of Ghent University for research purposes. Their skeletons with be given to a museum.