A treasure trove for fans of fancy dress
The Brussels Royal Opera, De Muntschouwburg, is holding a sale of some of the costume that have featured in its productions over the years. The sale is taking place today (Saturday 7 May) in the Brussels municipality of Evere. While many of the costumes might not be suitable attire to wear at the office their beauty is a sight to behold.
The costumes include garments worn during lavish productions of operas by, for example, Verdi.
The Brussels Royal Opera is selling them at very reasonable prices. The cheapest item is just 1 euro, while the most expensive costume in the sale will set you back 160 euro. A total of 5,000 items are on sale.