Almost 3,000 children fail to get a place at Dutch-medium nursery and primary schools in Brussels

Between 7 and 31 March a total of 6,161 applications were made by parents for a place for their child at a Dutch-medium nursery or primary school in Brussels from the start of the new school year. Of these 3,164 were told that their application had been successful.

In addition to this, 2,521 brothers and sisters of children already in Dutch-medium nursery and/or primary education in the capital have also been given places. However, capacity issues mean that 353 of them have been given a place at a different school than sibling(s).

Of the children that have secured a place for the next school year, 83% will be going to their (parents) first choice school. 96% will be able to go to a school that was in the top three schools of choice listed in the application made by their parents.