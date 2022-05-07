Antwerp woman finds 60 revellers in a flat she rents out via Airbnb

The woman has been renting out the flat, where she also lives herself through Airbnb for around 4 years now. She rents out the flat at times that she is not there herself. On Friday night she received a phone call from her upstairs neighbour. Her neighbour told her that the people that she had let her flat too were making a lot of noise and mess.

"When I arrived, there were at least 60 revelers present, I counted them. They did not want to leave and some women even became aggressive. I was in shock. I called a friend and he called the police”, she told VRT News.

The revellers eventually left, but they left a lot of damage. "My sofa, which I only bought a few weeks ago, was cut with a knife”. The woman would like to remain anonymous for fear that the troublemakers might return.

She went on to tell VRT News that she has rarely had any negative experiences with tenants that she had let her flat to through Airbnb in all these years.

However, this time she had a hunch that something might not be right "The tenant was a young guy and he didn’t yet have any references on Airbnb. When I handed over the key, I told him once again that it was my own flat and that he had to be careful. This clearly fell on deaf ears"

The landlady says that she is going to request compensation via Airbnb. "The tenant's name is known to them, so I hope they can follow up on this." She hasn’t yet decided whether she will rent out her flat in the future. "I'm going to have to think about that some more."