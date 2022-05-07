Christian democrat leader Joachim Coens to step down early after “dramatic poll result"
The leader of the Flemish Christian democrats (CD&V) Joachim Coens (photo above) is to step down earlier than planned. Mr Coens told VRT News that next week he will ask the party’s Executive Committee to organise elections for a new party leader. Mr Coens also confirmed that he won’t be a candidate. Meanwhile, the Federal Secretary of State with responsibility for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi has said in an interview with VRT News that he will be a candidate to lead the party. Mr Mahdi was beaten by Mr Coens the last time the members of CD&V elected a leader.
Mr Coens’ decision to step down came after his party polled just 8.7% in an opinion poll carried out on behalf of VRT News and the daily ‘De Standaard’. The party that once dominated politics in Flanders is now the 7th most popular party, behind the far-left PVDA. What’s more, the party's score in our poll was 6.7 percentage points down on the party’s performance at the last election in 2019.
Speaking on Friday evening Mr Coens told VRT News that "This poll is dramatic for us. It is especially painful for our party activists that work to spread the Christian democrat message every day on the ground. I hadn’t expected a good poll, the polls haven’t been good for some time, but now it is extremely clear”.
Mr Coens added "I will put forward a proposal at Thursday’s meeting of the party’s executive committee to hold early leadership elections. I don’t think that I should be a candidate”.
Sammy Mahdi to stand
One man that will be standing for the party leadership is the Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi. Mr Mahdi lost out to Mr Coens the last time CD&V held a leadership election. Could it now be a case of second time lucky?
In an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news’ morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Mr Mahdi said "Yes, I’m a candidate. Yesterday I received messages from a lot of people asking me to stand. The members of CD&V must decide who leads the team”.
Mr Mahdi added that very poor result in Friday’s poll had hit him hard. "If you look at the trend during the past few years it comes as no surprise. However, you do still remain surprised when you party falls under 10%”. But we shouldn’t change our philosophy because of an opinion poll. We should not be defeatist”.
"We must once again become the party of the community in Flanders. I am putting myself forward and will do everything I can to help the party recover. We must make progress and score better than we are doing now."