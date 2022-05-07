Christian democrat leader Joachim Coens to step down early after “dramatic poll result"

Mr Coens’ decision to step down came after his party polled just 8.7% in an opinion poll carried out on behalf of VRT News and the daily ‘De Standaard’. The party that once dominated politics in Flanders is now the 7th most popular party, behind the far-left PVDA. What’s more, the party's score in our poll was 6.7 percentage points down on the party’s performance at the last election in 2019.

Speaking on Friday evening Mr Coens told VRT News that "This poll is dramatic for us. It is especially painful for our party activists that work to spread the Christian democrat message every day on the ground. I hadn’t expected a good poll, the polls haven’t been good for some time, but now it is extremely clear”.

Mr Coens added "I will put forward a proposal at Thursday’s meeting of the party’s executive committee to hold early leadership elections. I don’t think that I should be a candidate”.