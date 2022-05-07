Dua Lipa dines at Antwerp restaurant

"Initially, we had received a reservation made under a name that was unknown to us for a table for nine. The reservation was changed to a table for five at lunchtime on Friday, but we had no idea who was coming. Dua Lipa came in just like any other guest and I didn’t even recognise her. My kitchen staff pointed her out to me, they were most enthusiastic”.

Mr Schellemans has no idea how Dua Lipa came across Veranda. “My kitchen staff follow her on Instagram, and they told me that Dua Lipa often posts about visits to restaurants. She is also reported to like wine that is produced naturally, and this is something that we are known for. As yet she hasn’t posted anything about us, but maybe she will soon. In any case she was very nice, and she said that she really enjoyed the food. She definitely didn’t have the airs and graces of a diva”.