European institutions open their doors to the general public

An information stand equipped with interactive games has been set up inside the European Council’s Justus Lipsius Building. Visitors will also be able to get a tour of the building where meetings of ministers from the 27 EU member states are held. Visits are free of charge, however those wishing to visit the Justus Lipsius Building must book online in advance if they want to be given a tour of the building.

The Berlaymont Building too is open to the public. In and around the building visitors can learn more about European Union policy and enjoy several concerts with a European flavour. The festivities got under way at 10am on Saturday.

The European Parliament is also wecoming guest to its building in Brussels today. On Monday the parliament’s Luxembourg building will be open to the public and next Sunday (15 May) visitors will be welcome at the Strasbourg parliament building where the monthly plenary session of the European Parliament is held.