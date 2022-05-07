Public sector unions to stage National Day of Action on 31 May

The day of action covers the entire public sector be it federal, regional or local. While the action taken on 31 May could take many forms, the socialist public service union ACOD has already issued a strike notice that will cover its members if they down tools on Tuesday 31 May.

Gerda De Norre of the liberal public service union VSOA told journalists that public sector employees are “not getting the resources and the respect we deserve. The coronavirus crisis has shown that a strong public sector is necessary in difficult times".

The central theme put forward by the three public sector unions on 31 May will be "more purchasing power, more respect for social dialogue, more investment in the public sector and more respect for public service pensions", the socialist public sector union ACOD said in a press statement.

While ACOD has already issued a national strike notice the Christian trade union ACV and the liberal public sector union VSOA has not yet done so.

Nevertheless, the Chair of ACV’s public sector division Jan Coolbrandt told journalists that strikes cannot be ruled out in some public services on 31 May. "We want to send a strong signal to the various governments," Mr Coolbrandt said.

Furthermore, action will not be confined to 31 May. Mr Coolbrandt said that the day of action is simply the culmination of 12 days of action that will get underway on 19 May.