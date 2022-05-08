Ghent women do it again

This year’s final was a repeat of last year’s with Gantoise and Dragons fighting it out for the title. As was the case in 2021 it was Gantoise that proved the stronger team.

The 2022 title is the Ghent women’s 4th after their previous title successes in 2006, 2009 and 2021. The last time that Dragons won the Belgian women’s field hockey title was 28 years ago in 1994.

On Saturday, the Brussels club Racing won the play-off for third place. Racing beat Braxgata from Boom (Antwerp Province) 4-0.