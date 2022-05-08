Public swimming pools forced to close due to a shortage of lifeguards

The President of the Flemish Lifeguard Federation RedFed Karel Logge told the paper that “Last year we trained 945 new lifeguards. Nevertheless, the shortage of lifeguards is becoming ever more acute. Currently, there is a structural shortage of at least 50 trained lifeguards. This shortage has systematically worsened in recent years with COVID".

Mr Logge cites several reasons for this. First of all many trained lifeguards opted to work in other jobs during the various lockdowns when swimming pools were closed. Furthermore, since the reopening of public swimming pools, lifeguards have also had to deal more frequently with verbal abuse and physical attacks.

Another issue is that 45% of those that train to become lifeguards fail to pass the swimming technique test to they need to become a senior lifeguard.

The public swimming pools at Overijse, Huizingen, Diest (all Flemish Brabant), Westerlo (Antwerp Province) and Zottegem (East Flanders) have had to partially or completely close in recent months due to a lack of lifeguards.

RedFed and swimming pool management company Lago suggest extending the flexi-job system to cover swimming pools this would, for example, enable suitably qualified schoolteachers to work as lifeguards at swimming pools during the school holidays.