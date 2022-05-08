Say it with flowers
The second Sunday in May is Mother’s Day in most of the country and traditionally a day of very brisk business for Flemish florists. Unlike many other products the price of flowers has remained more or less stable. Sales of flowers have also increased during the past couple of years as people that are working from home buy them to brighten up their working (and home) environment.
There was certainly no shortage of buyers when VRT News visited the Sunday morning flower market on the Kouter in Ghent (East Flanders). While mothers in East and West Flanders, Brussels, Flemish Brabant and Limburg Province celebrate Mothers’ Day today.
Mothers in Antwerp Province will have to wait until 15 August for their flowers, chocolates or other well-deserved gift.