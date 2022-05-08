Temperatures set to top 26°C
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) expects temperatures to continue to increase during the coming days. The weather will be warm and sunny in most areas with temperatures reaching 26°C at some locations on Tuesday.
Sunday will remain warm and dry in Flanders. However, in the south of the country, in Luxembourg Province, there could be some showers. Temperatures will reach between 15°C and 16°C on the High Fens (Liège Province) between 19°C and 20°C in central areas and 15°C at the coast..
Monday will be dry and sunny, and it will be considerably warmer than today. Temperatures will reach 20°C or 21°C at the coast and on the High Fens and 24°C or 25°C in central areas.
Tuesday will see long periods of sun interspersed with cloud. With the exception of a few isolated drops of rain, it will remain dry. Temperatures will reach 21°C on the High Fens and 26°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces.
Wednesday should remain dry with periods of sunshine interspersed with cloud. Maximum temperatures will reach 16°C in coastal areas and 23°C in the Kempen area. Winds will be south-westerly and moderate in inland areas. However, they could be quite strong at the coast.
On Thursday temperatures will reach 15°C or 16°C at the coast and 21°C in Limburg Province and in the far south of Luxembourg Province. KMI forecasts top temperature of between 15°C and 20°C for Friday.