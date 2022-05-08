Temperatures set to top 26°C

Sunday will remain warm and dry in Flanders. However, in the south of the country, in Luxembourg Province, there could be some showers. Temperatures will reach between 15°C and 16°C on the High Fens (Liège Province) between 19°C and 20°C in central areas and 15°C at the coast..

Monday will be dry and sunny, and it will be considerably warmer than today. Temperatures will reach 20°C or 21°C at the coast and on the High Fens and 24°C or 25°C in central areas.

Tuesday will see long periods of sun interspersed with cloud. With the exception of a few isolated drops of rain, it will remain dry. Temperatures will reach 21°C on the High Fens and 26°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces.

Wednesday should remain dry with periods of sunshine interspersed with cloud. Maximum temperatures will reach 16°C in coastal areas and 23°C in the Kempen area. Winds will be south-westerly and moderate in inland areas. However, they could be quite strong at the coast.

On Thursday temperatures will reach 15°C or 16°C at the coast and 21°C in Limburg Province and in the far south of Luxembourg Province. KMI forecasts top temperature of between 15°C and 20°C for Friday.