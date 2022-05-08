The first Belgian trade mission post-corona leaves for London
The first Belgian trade mission since the onset of the corona pandemic sets off for the UK capital London today (Sunday 8 May). Over 330 representatives of Belgian business will be travelling to London as part of what is also the first Belgian business delegation to travel to the UK since Brexit. In addition to business leaders, leading politicians such as the Flemish PM Jan Jambon (nationalist) will also be on the trade mission as will King Filip’s sister Princess Astrid. The mission will concentrate on trade relations between Belgium and the Greater London region of England.
Since the UK left the European Union on 1 January 2021, there have been tensions between London and Brussels. These have centred on issues such as fishing rights and the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol. Despite these ongoing tensions, Belgium is keen to revive the once close economic ties with with our neighbours on the other side of the North Sea.
At the end of November last year the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) visited London and met with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the end of the meeting both Prime Ministers signed a declaration that stressed the importance of the relations between our two countries, particularly in areas such as sustainable energy transition, health, biopharmaceuticals and security.
In addition to Princess Astrid and the Flemish PM Jambon, the Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) will be in London representing the Federal Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal). The Flemish Economy Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat), The Walloon Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Willy Borsus (liberal) and the Brussels Secretary of State responsible for European and International Affairs and Foreign Trade Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist) will also take part in the trade mission.
Historical ties
For historical reasons, the British have always been an important trading partner for Belgium. Currently, the United Kingdom is Belgium’s biggest trading partner outside the EU. With exports to the UK from Belgium worth 26.2 billion euro per annum, the country is Belgium’s 5th biggest export market. Imports into Belgium from the UK are worth 15.5 billion euro per annum, putting the UK in 15th place when it comes to the list of countries from which Belgium imports goods. Last but not least, the UK is among the top 5 countries investing in Belgium.
Corona and Brexit
The coronavirus pandemic and Brexit have had a considerable impact on the economy in Belgium. Exports in particular have suffered. Last year Belgian exports to the UK were down 7%. This compares with a global increase in the value of exports to the UK from the EU as a whole.
Meanwhile, imports from the United Kingdom to Belgium increased by 9.8% last year thus reducing our country’s trade surplus with the UK.
What about Flanders?
According to the Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), exports from Flanders to the UK fell by 2.6% last year. The automotive industry, mechanical engineering, the textile sector and horticulture were primarily affected.
The trade mission is also very important for Flanders and its economy. Flanders wants to once again present its self as a region with a high level of technical expertise. In addition to promoting exports and imports the aim is to also promote Flanders as an investment location.