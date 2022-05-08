TUI Belgium cancels all flights to Bulgaria until the end of June due to the war in Ukraine

TUI Belgium normally flies twice a week to two Bulgarian airports: Burgas and Varna. Both these destinations are in the east of the country on the Black Sea. Both Ukraine and Russia also have coastlines on the Black Sea and this (relative) geographical proximity to the warzone appears to be having a negative impact on tourism to Bulgaria.

TUI Belgium’s Piet Demeyere told VRT News that “We have decided to cancel all flights from Brussels to Bulgaria until 30 June. There is absolutely no risk travelling to Bulgaria, but we have noticed that Belgian travellers are rather reticent when it comes to choosing destinations in Eastern Europe”.

Anyone whose flight has been cancelled will be able to rebook for another destination or get their money back.

"It is absolutely not our intention to cancel flights due to depart after 30 June. However, we will of course continue to closely monitor the geopolitical situation”, Mr Demeyere told VRT News.

The TUI Belgium spokesman added that there is also currently less interests for normally popular destinations such as the Czech capital Prague.

"Travelers prefer to go on a city trip to Valencia or Lisbon than to an Eastern European city like Prague. The entire region seems to be suffering a because the situation in Ukraine”.

TUI Belgium has also scrapped all its flights to North Macedonia during the entire summer season.