V-E Day commemorated at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Brussels

Several foreign ambassadors, a representative of the king and political representatives also were present at the ceremony. The Royal Band of the Belgian Navy provided the music and the Belgian armed forces were represented by the battalion of Prince Boudewijn-Grenadiers Carabiniers from Leopoldsburg (Limburg Province). Two young soldiers spoke at the ceremony.

They said “Today the whole world is watching Ukraine, where history is repeating itself and soldiers are going to war against each other fuelled by their own convictions or those of their leaders. How many of them will end up as nameless victims? How can we turn the courage shown by our heroes into the courage to avoid violence reoccurring?"

Following the soldiers’ testimonies, the King's representative, the Defence Minister and other political representatives laid several wreaths of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a minute of silence was observed.