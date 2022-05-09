81% of Flemings in favour of keeping nuclear power stations open beyond 2025

More than half of (58%) of those surveyed said that they are in favour of making airline tickets more expensive to make flying less attractive. At 79%, support for this measure is greatest among green party supporters. Meanwhile, just 49% of those that vote Vlaams Belang are in favour of increasing the cost of air travel.

Green party voters are also more willing to reduce their amount of air travel, while this is noticeably less the case among those that vote Vlaams Belang.

Just under half of those surveyed (47%) believe that a road pricing charge could be an effective way of reducing CO2 emissions. 7 out of 10 green voters are in favour of a road pricing charge. This is also the case among 59% of those that vote for the Flemish liberals and the Flemish Christian democrats.

However, just 37% of Vlaams Belang voters, 40% of people that vote for the far-left PVDA and 41% of those that vote for the Flemish nationalist party N-VA believe that road pricing is the way forward. Our survey shows that there is a great willingness among Flemish to use their cars less in order to reduce emissions of CO2.

It's a very different story when it comes to reducing their consumption of meat. This is particularly the case among those that vote Vlaams Belang or N-VA.

The average Fleming is also unwilling to give up some of their income to help the climate cause.