81% of Flemings in favour of keeping nuclear power stations open beyond 2025
According to figures from “De Stemming”, a survey of over 2,000 Flemings commissioned by VRT News and the daily ‘De Standaard’ and carried out by the University of Antwerp and the Brussels university VUB, Flemings are concerned about the environment and are prepared to make sacrifices to save it. The survey also reveals that 81% of us are in favour of keeping Belgium’s nuclear power production capacity open beyond 2025. However, climate issues remain highly divisive with green party votes having directly opposing views on climate change and the measures required to address it to people that vote for the far-right party Vlaams Belang.
Exceptionally hot summers, flooding in the east of the country due to torrential rain and the current very dry spring are all examples of why the climate issue is real and it can no longer be ignored.
Like everyone else, Flemings are also concerned about the climate. However, there is no sence of panic among those that took part in our survey.
Nevertheless, many Flemings believe that our country is taking too few measures to help combat global warming. This conviction is strongest among those that vote for the Flemish green party Groen. Meanwhile, those that vote for the far-right party Vlaams Belang often believe that too many measures are already being taken to tackle climate change. Moreover, they also believe that the consequences of climate change are being exaggerated.
Clean energy?
81% of those surveyed said that they believe that Belgium’s nuclear power plants should be kept open beyond 2025. This is up from 66% in last year’s survey.
Even a majority of green party voters (52%) believe that the production of nuclear power in Belgium should continue beyond 2025. 91% of those that vote for the Flemish nationalist party N-VA share this view as do 89% of those that vote for the far-right Vlaams Belang.
Our survey was conducted after the Federal Government had decided to keep the two newest nuclear reactors open beyond 2025. This decision was a major U-turn for the greens in the federal coalition.
Currently, nuclear power is considered by many to provide “clean” energy as nuclear power stations do not emit C02. Previously the attitude towards nuclear power stations was very different. Fears about the risks in the event of an accident and issues regarding the safe disposable of nuclear waste meant that many were against nuclear power.
What are you prepared to do for the climate?
More than half of (58%) of those surveyed said that they are in favour of making airline tickets more expensive to make flying less attractive. At 79%, support for this measure is greatest among green party supporters. Meanwhile, just 49% of those that vote Vlaams Belang are in favour of increasing the cost of air travel.
Green party voters are also more willing to reduce their amount of air travel, while this is noticeably less the case among those that vote Vlaams Belang.
Just under half of those surveyed (47%) believe that a road pricing charge could be an effective way of reducing CO2 emissions. 7 out of 10 green voters are in favour of a road pricing charge. This is also the case among 59% of those that vote for the Flemish liberals and the Flemish Christian democrats.
However, just 37% of Vlaams Belang voters, 40% of people that vote for the far-left PVDA and 41% of those that vote for the Flemish nationalist party N-VA believe that road pricing is the way forward. Our survey shows that there is a great willingness among Flemish to use their cars less in order to reduce emissions of CO2.
It's a very different story when it comes to reducing their consumption of meat. This is particularly the case among those that vote Vlaams Belang or N-VA.
The average Fleming is also unwilling to give up some of their income to help the climate cause.
Political polarisation
When it comes to global warming, tempers sometimes get heated. Just think of the fierce reactions that Anuna De Wever and Youth for Climate have provoked. The climate issue has become the source of political polarisation, with green party supporters at one extreme and Vlaams Belang voters at the other.
The greens stress the need to fight against global warming. Meanwhile, Vlaams Belang is more climate sceptic. Voters of other parties are somewhere in between. It is however noticeable that liberal voters edge toward the green side of the argument here.