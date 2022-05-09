BE-Alert warning messages can now be sent to digital public information boards
BE-Alert, a system designed to inform the public in the event of an emergency, is now able to send its warnings to a network of public information board. The boards like those used by local councils to keep residents informed of forthcoming events, will enable people that aren’t signed up to the BE-Alert system or simply don’t have their phone with them to be alerted in the case of an emergency.
The system is used only in the event of a major incident such as large fires and last summer’s devastating flooding.
Up until now BE-Alert had been able to send messages via text message, an app or by email.