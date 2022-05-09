Club Brugge back on top after a win against Union

It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division’s Champions’ Play-off and in the Europa Play-off. In the Champions Play-off Club Brugge returned to the top spot after at 0-2 victory away against the club that had been leader for many months Union Saint-Gilloise. Union’s Dante Vanzeir missed a penalty. Club Brugge’s goals came from Hans Van Aken on 74 minutes and Antonio Nusa in the 8th minute of stoppage time. Club Brugge and Union are now level on points.