Club Brugge back on top after a win against Union
It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division’s Champions’ Play-off and in the Europa Play-off. In the Champions Play-off Club Brugge returned to the top spot after at 0-2 victory away against the club that had been leader for many months Union Saint-Gilloise. Union’s Dante Vanzeir missed a penalty. Club Brugge’s goals came from Hans Van Aken on 74 minutes and Antonio Nusa in the 8th minute of stoppage time. Club Brugge and Union are now level on points.
However, when the points tally was halved at the end of the regular First Division league competition Club Brugge was rounded down by half a point. This means that if they finish level on points with Union they rather than the Brussels club will be champions.
In Sunday’s other Champions’ Play-off game RSC Anderlecht enjoyed an impressive 0-4 win away at Royal Antwerp FC. Vincent Kompany’s men played some good football and this was rewarded with three goals by Francis Amuzu and a goal by Joshua Zirkzee.
The table after 4 games
1. Club Brugge – 43 points
2. Union Saint-Gilloise – 43 points
3. RSC Anderlecht – 36 points
4. Royal Antwerp FC – 33 points
AA Gent extend their lead at the top of the Europa Play-off table
KRC Genk dropped two points with a 2-2 draw away at Sporting Charleroi on Friday evening. Bayo opened the scoring for Charleroi on the stroke of half time. However KRC Genk equalized and later took the lead in the second half with goals from Onuachu and Thorsvedt respectively. Bayo scored his second goal of the evening to level the score for Sporting Charleroi in the 3rd minute of stoppage time.
On Saturday evening KAA Gent further extended their lead at the top with a 1-0 home win against KV Mechelen. An Okumu goal on 82 minutes was enough to ensure this season’s Belgian Cup Winners of victory.
The table after 4 games
1. KAA Gent – 37 points
2. KRC Genk – 33 points
3. KV Mechelen – 29 points
4. Sporting Charleroi – 28 points