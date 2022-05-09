Price of petrol to reach record level

From Tuesday 10 May filling stations will be allowed to charge up to 1.957 euro for a litre of Benzine 95 (E10) petrol. This is an increase of 5.4 eurocent on the current maximum price. Meanwhile, the maximum price for a litre of Benzine 98 (E5) petrol will rise by 5.8 cents to 2.069 euro.

The new maximum prices are above those recorded in mid-March Then the maxilmum price for a litre of Benzine 95 was set at 1.951 euro, while the mximum price or a litre of Benzine 98 stood at 2.023 euro.

In March the Federal Government temporarily cut the level of excise duty levied on petrol (and diesel) bt 17.5 eurocent/litre. Without the cut in excise duty the price petrol and diesel would be higher still.