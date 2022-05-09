Racing are this season’s men’s hockey champions

There was no lack of pace in Sunday’s second leg game. Gantoise that have won the men’s championship title since 1921 quickly took command. Just before the end of the first quarter Arthur de Borrekens scored a spectacular goal to put the East Flemings 0-1 up. A little later Gantoise hit the post.

Gantoise turned down the pressure somewhat and this allowed Racing to come into the game. Just before half time Tanguy Cosyns equalised fort he Brussels club and it was 1-1.

Racing turned the tables completely during the third quarter. Cédric Charlier laid the foundations for both Racing’s third quarter goals. Cosyns scored from a penalty corner and a penalty ball respectively and it was 3-1 at the end of the third quarter.

Gantoise seemed to be beaten. However, some impressive work by Antoine Kina provided De Borrekens with all he needed to make it 3-2. A penalty corner 20 seconds from time could have seen Gantoise go level. However, it was not to be and the game finished 3-2 to Racing.

The title is Racing’s first since 1941 and the 6th in the club’s history.