Traffic delays expected as work on new phase of the Oosterweel Link gets under way
Motorists in Antwerp can expect additional delays from today as work gets under way on a new phase of the Oosterweel Link. Once completed, the work near to the Sportpaleis events venue will provide improved cycle lanes and safer pedestrian crossings.
While the work is being carried out motorists will have to make do with one less lane which inevitably will lead to more congestion. If everything goes to plan the work should be completed sometime in July.