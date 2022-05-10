850kg of food that was beyond its sell-by date seized at Antwerp supermarket

During checks carried out by police and customs at the supermarket on Driekoningenstraat in Berchem, it became apparent that many of the products on sale did not have labels listing their contents and ingredients in Dutch. Some of the food on sale was also past its sell-by date. A more thorough check was carried out and 850kg of food that was beyond its sell-by date was seized. The store was closed and sealed by police.

Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that "The officers saw that some of the packaging was discolored. Of course, this is not allowed. In addition, this there were also products on sale without a price or label in Dutch which is a legal requirement in Flanders.”

A total of 8 stores were checked. Four of them were found to be selling produce that was either out-of-date or damaged. One store was also found to be selling erectile dysfunction pills without permission.