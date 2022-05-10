850kg of food that was beyond its sell-by date seized at Antwerp supermarket
Police discovered hundreds of kilos of food that was still on sale despite it being beyond its sell-by date when they carried out checks at a supermarket in the Antwerp district of Berchem. Many of the products were not priced up and many didn’t have a label listing their contents and ingredients in Dutch, which is a legal requirement in Flanders. The store has been closed and police seals put on its doors.
During checks carried out by police and customs at the supermarket on Driekoningenstraat in Berchem, it became apparent that many of the products on sale did not have labels listing their contents and ingredients in Dutch. Some of the food on sale was also past its sell-by date. A more thorough check was carried out and 850kg of food that was beyond its sell-by date was seized. The store was closed and sealed by police.
Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that "The officers saw that some of the packaging was discolored. Of course, this is not allowed. In addition, this there were also products on sale without a price or label in Dutch which is a legal requirement in Flanders.”
A total of 8 stores were checked. Four of them were found to be selling produce that was either out-of-date or damaged. One store was also found to be selling erectile dysfunction pills without permission.