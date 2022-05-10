‘Royals and trains’ exhibition opens at Train World

From the construction of the first rail line in Belgium, the Brussels to Mechelen (Antwerp Province) line in 1835, to the present day, the Belgian royal family has always had a special relationship with our country’s railways.

The Belgian royals always showed unwavering support for the expansion of the railway network both in Belgium and in the rest of Europe. The temporary exhibition at Train World allows you to discover the long and rich relationship between the railways and the Belgian royal family through documents and period objects from Belgian railway archives and from the archives at the Royal Palace.

Five royal coaches that have never been shown to the public before are on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm (last entry at 3:30pm. Train world is at Schaarbeek Railway Station and several rail services stop there. Tram 92 also stops there as do buses 59 and 69.