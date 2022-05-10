Belgian and UK food industries have remained close partners post-Brexit
The Belgian and British food sectors have remained close partners despite the UK no longer being part of the EU or the European single market. The importance of trade in food and drinks products between our two countries was put in the spotlight at an event organised by the food industry federation Fevia as part of the Belgian trade mission in London on Monday evening. Last year exports of Belgian food and beverages to the United Kingdom were up 33% percent compared with 2019.
Since the UK left the EU, it has become the largest export market for Belgian food and beverages outside the European Union, accounting for 10 percent of these export and a turnover of 2.89 billion euro in 2021. Exports of drinks in particular saw strong growth last year.
Processed fruit and vegetables, especially chips, and Belgian grain and dairy products are also highly sought after in the UK.
Belgium food industry important to the UK
British food companies too are also looking forward to a furthering of their close cooperation with companies here in Belgium.
Dominic Goudie is the head of international trade at the UK’s Food and Drink Federation. Mr Goudie told journalists “We need Belgian industry, that has become even more clear after the corona crisis. Belgium is the UK's seventh largest food import market.
Mr Goudie also sees opportunities emerging in the future, not least as British exports to the European Union have been recovering during the first months of 2022.
“Best of Belgium”
To further promote Belgian products in the UK, Fevia, the marketing agency Green Seed UK and British importer Buckley and Beale are to launch a “Best of Belgium” webpage on the website of the UK’s largest online retailer Ocado. Initially the page will feature 50 Belgian food products.
The slogan “Food.be. Small country, great food” will be used to promote the webpage.