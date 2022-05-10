Belgian Development Aid Minister refused entry to Gaza

The last Belgian ministerial visit to the Gaza Strip dates back to 2005. The then Development Aid , Minister, the late Armand De Decker (Francophone liberal), was allowed in. However, his successor Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) was denied entry to Gaza by the Israeli authorities in 2010.

Meryame Kitir had wanted to visit a waste treatment project in Gaza that Belgium is participating in through the United Nations development programme. With a visit to the Gaza Strip now off the agenda Ms Kitir will instead travel to Bethlehem on the West Bank on Wednesday