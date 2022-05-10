Belgian PM sets out priorities for Europe in Europe Day speech in Berlin
The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has said in a speech in Berlin that the war in Ukraine and the Russian threat should prompt the European Union to renew itself on the basis of three priority areas: defence, energy and enlargement. Mr De Croo was speaking on Monday at a Europe Day conference at the Friedrich-Naumann Foundation. The Friedrich-Naumann Foundation is a study centre associated with the German liberal party FDP.
In order to make energy prices in Europe affordable again and to make the EU energy-independent from Russia, Mr De Croo once again proposed a new financing plan at European level. Mr De Croo first launched his proposal in early March, a few days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Belgian Prime Minister said “instead of buying our fossil fuels from autocrats, we should buy our energy from each other and also sell it to each other. Exchange the hydroelectric electricity produced in the north for the solar energy produced in the south and wind energy from our seas. And if we mean it, we must develop a new, ambitious European financing plan, financed at European level and dedicated to European projects".
Mr De Croo says that Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium are leading the way in the use of clean hydrogen. "We also need to work together to develop zero-waste nuclear energy".
Belgium’s decision to extend the operational life of country’s two newest nuclear power plants by 10 years (until 2035) is a source of concern among our German neighbours.
As regards defence policy Mr De Croo wants to see a Europe that "is always open to the world without being naive". He calls on the EU to form a "military-industrial bloc as one of the two pillars of NATO, alongside the US pillar”
Once again, Mr De Croo argued for less fragmentation. European countries should, in his view, acquire more interoperable military equipment, while investments in military technology should have an industrial and societal 'return'.
Enlargement of the EU
Mr De Croo went on to say that the war in Ukraine has brought yet another issue to the fore: the enlargement of the European Union. "Our European neighbours are in danger of being transformed into vassal states, either through Russia's military strength or through an aggressive investment policy, such as we are already seeing in the Balkans."
However, rather than enlargement of the EU, the Belgian Prime Minister would prefer to achieve the "unification of Europe" by forming an economic union and a community of shared values with the European countries currently outside the European Union. In the case of Ukraine, support for the country's reconstruction could be linked to a reform agenda.
Given that EU accession negotiations can drag on for years, a way should be found to make it possible for candidate countries to move "closer" to the EU more quickly. This could be achieved by, for example, allowing them to join certain EU institutions early.
High-level meetings
Before giving his speech on Monday, Mr De Croo met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Today (Tuesday) he will meet with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.