Federal Ombudsman calls for customers to be given more time to pay their energy bills

The Federal Ombudsman says that increasing the amount of time customers are given to settle their energy bills is necessary as energy supply companies are becoming more and more difficult to contact.

This creates issues if a customer wishes to, for example, query a bill or wish to arrange staggered payment terms.

The energy crisis has meant that many more customers have questions about their bills than was previously the case. Often their questions aren’t answered within the 15 days they are given to settle their accounts.