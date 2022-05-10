Number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 falls below 1,900

During the week from 30 April to 6 May an average of 4,413 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 8% on the average for the previous 7-day period (23 to 29 April).

Between 30 April and 6 May an average of 19,456 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is around the same number as during the previous week. Of those tested 24.7% tested positive for the virus.

During the week from 3 to 9 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.92. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 92 others.