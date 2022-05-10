Number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 falls below 1,900
The public health science institute Sciensano has issued the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They make positive reading with the number of hospitalisation, deaths and new infections all down.
During the week from 30 April to 6 May an average of 4,413 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 8% on the average for the previous 7-day period (23 to 29 April).
Between 30 April and 6 May an average of 19,456 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is around the same number as during the previous week. Of those tested 24.7% tested positive for the virus.
During the week from 3 to 9 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.92. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 92 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 3 to 9 May an average of 125 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 10% less than during the previous week (26 April - 2 May). This figure includes only those patients that were admitted to hospital specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
On Monday 9 May there were a total of 1,894 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is 15% down on the figure from a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised 126 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.
During the week from 30 April to 6 June an average of 15 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 7% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago 31,580 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.