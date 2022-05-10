Three-quarters of Flemings say that immigrants should learn Dutch and adopt Flemish culture

A large majority of those that took part in our survey said that they are in favour of a so-called “assimilation policy” whereby newcomers from non-western countries have to adapt to the language, norms and customs here. 76% of those surveyed said that newcomers should adopt Flemish culture to a maximum.

Those that vote for the far-right party Vlaams Belang, the nationalist party N-VA, but also the Christian democrat party CD&V and the socialist party Vooruit share this view the most, while those that vote for the green party Groen, the far-left PVDA and the liberal party Open VLD attach slightly less importance to this. Nevertheless, 57% percent of green party supporters are also favour maximum assimilation.

When respondents were asked what is the most important factor for someone to be considered truly Flemish or Belgian, 80% of them said that being able to speak Dutch and respecting the political institutions and laws of our country are the essential factors.

73% of Vlaams Belang voters believe that a person needs to have been born here in order to be considered to be Flemish. The same is true of just 28% of people that vote green.

When asked whether it should be made more difficult to obtain Belgian nationality 66% of those questioned said that this should be the case. These figures rises to 90% among those that vote for the far-right party Vlaams Belang and 88% moung those that vote for the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.