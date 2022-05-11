Asylum secretary is “disgusted”

The article dealt with how Flemings see and what they expect from migrants and was based on a VRT investigation.

Mr Mahdi took to Twitter to voice his unhappiness with the use of his photo: “So sad, this picture. So disgusted”.

The article on RTBF Info ran under the headline: “Even a perfect migrant will never become a Fleming for half of all Flemings”.

“There are two lies” he told VRT. “I am not a migrant. I was born here and I’m not perfect. I don’t need to be your migrant. I’m simply Sammy Mahdi, the asylum secretary. I do my job and I would like people to see me as a Belgian born in Elsene in this country and living in Flanders”.

“It’s often said that people from the far right condemn people on the basis of their skin colour. I would like people who criticise that not to do the same!”