Belgian rectors in charm offensive at Oxford University in England

Oxford was a favourite haunt of many Flemish students. Crown princess Elisabeth is currently reading history and politics at Lincoln College. Like all other foreign students she had to pass an entrance exam and her dad, King Filip, is forking out annual student fees of 34,000 euros. Nobody here doubts the King of the Belgians can afford this, but for people from a more modest background this will clearly be beyond their reach.

Belgian students today have to pay the same student fees as English students, at least 9,000 euros, but universities may set even higher fees.

A trade mission headed by Princess Elisabeth’s aunt, Princess Astrid, is currently in the UK. Cabinet ministers, businessmen and trade officials hope to forge closer ties with the UK and drum up trade. It includes representatives of the universities of Ghent, Leuven and Brussels. Closer co-operation between Belgian and UK universities should also help to reach this goal. On Monday Ghent University concluded a new co-operation agreement with Kent University, while in Oxford Belgian rectors are meeting the vice chancellor of Saint Hilde’s College in the hope of forging even stronger ties.

For Belgian and other EU students in the UK Brexit not only means higher fees, but also more red tape: passports, visas and further administrative hassle. In 2021-2022 9,800 EU students registered with UK universities. The previous year their number was over 22,000.

EU students are now few and far between at some universities: in Bedfordshire numbers dropped off a cliff down from 670 in 2020 to 35 at the start of this academic year. The UK has launched its own exchange programme called Turing. It’s mainly aimed at getting UK students into foreign unis. European universities are advised to conclude agreements with individual universities if they want their students to study abroad. Until this week no such agreements existed.