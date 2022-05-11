Chancellor Scholz pooh-poohs joint EU gas purchases

In recent weeks the Belgian leader has been defending the idea of joint EU gas purchases to ensure EU states don’t compete against each other on international markets. So far Germany has decided to go it alone as far as gas purchases are concerned and is concluding agreements with Qatar. After their meeting Herr Scholz agreed co-operation was needed but pointed out that in most cases it was private companies that were signing the deals. He believes it’s a matter best left to business and not to the European commission.

Both leaders agreed on the need to support Ukraine and strengthen European defence. They say greater co-ordination of defence investments can be more advantageous. Neither De Croo nor Scholz support French president Macron’s idea of yet another new political union that would include non-EU member states like Ukraine.

Mr De Croo conceded Ukraine’s accession would be a lengthy process, but that didn’t mean a stronger relationship could not be constructed in the meantime.