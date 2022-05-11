One dead after gas canister explodes
One person is dead and a second is seriously injured after a gas canister on a truck exploded. The two people affected were both in the truck.
The explosion occurred in Deerlijk (West Flanders) around 9AM.
“A roofer noticed something was wrong with a gas canister loaded on the truck. He and his companion decided to park the vehicle and take a look. It was then that the canister exploded” the fire service says.
A nearby bank branch incurred some damage but nobody was hurt. All remaining gas canisters have meanwhile been removed. The area was closed to traffic for a while.
The local mayor says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.
