Belgium’s Jérémie Makiese makes it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest

In addition to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden and Serbia also made it through to the final. They will join the 10 countries that qualified during the first semi-final on Tuesday evening and Spain, the UK, France, Germany and Italy that qualify directly as their public broadcasters foot a large portion of the bill for the contest.

Belgium’s candidate Jérémie Makiese was born in Antwerp to Congolese parents. When he was 6 Jérémie, his parents, his three brothers and his sister moved to the Brussels municipicality of Sint-Agatha-Berchem. He spent his youth in Sint-Agatha-Berchem and in the neighbouring Flemish Brabant municipality of Dilbeek.

He started singing at a young age in the church choir and took singing lessons at school. Also a keen sportsman, Jérémie Makiese signed a one-year contract with the Belgian Second Division club Excelsior Virton at the start of the 2021-2022 season. By this time he had already won The Voice Belgique.

After winning The Voice Belgique Jérémie decided to take a break from his studies.