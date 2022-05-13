COVID figures continue to fall

During the week from 3 to 9 May an average of 4,246 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is down 4% on the number recorded each day during the previous week (26 April to 2 May).

Between 3 and 9 May an average of 19,543 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is around the same number as during the previous week. Of those tested 24% tested positive for the virus.

Between 6 and 12 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.87. This means on average that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 87 others.