COVID figures continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further fall in the number of new cases of the virus that are being recorded as well as a fall in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised. The number of people with the virus that are dying is also down.
During the week from 3 to 9 May an average of 4,246 new cases of coronavirus were recorded each day. This is down 4% on the number recorded each day during the previous week (26 April to 2 May).
Between 3 and 9 May an average of 19,543 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is around the same number as during the previous week. Of those tested 24% tested positive for the virus.
Between 6 and 12 May the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.87. This means on average that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 87 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 6 to 12 May an average of 112 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 17% down, on the previous week (29 April to 5 May). This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
On Thursday 12 May 1,683 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, is 17% down on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 105 are in intensive care, a fall of 14% on this time last week.
During the week from 3 to 9 May an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 32% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago 31,613 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.