Flemish Health and Welfare Minister resigns

Mr Beke’s decision came after he had spoken to the Flemish Christian democrat part CD&V’s leadership that had met to prepare for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee that was held later on Thursday evening.

Mr Beke told the press conference “Today is my last day as Flemish Minister of Welfare and Public Health”. He went to cite a number of things that had been achieved during his time as Health and Welfare Minister. In a swipe at the press, Mr Beke added “even if they (the achievements) “even if they hardly ever made it into the newspapers.” According to Mr Beke, many of these achievements have been pushed into the background by the coronavirus pandemic”

“I am most proud of the vaccination campaign that we managed well and that put Flanders on the world map.”

There has long been criticism of Mr Beke’s performance as Health and Welfare Minister. This criticism centred on his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic in residential care homes, cuts to child benefits and malpractices in crèches.