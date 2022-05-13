Health Minister announces measures to get the long-term sick back to work

Speaking on Friday morning the Federal Health Minister Franck Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) said "We especially want to give opportunities to people who are on long-term sick leave. Many of them want to go back to work and together we will look for suitable work for them”.

"People who have been on sick leave for long time will receive a questionnaire. Based on this we will examine whether there are opportunities for them to find another job. Filling in the questionnaire is essential. Anyone who fails to do so will be given help. Those offered help that persistently refuse it will be sanctioned. They will lose 2.5% of the sick pay benefit they receive. As soon as they start cooperating, their level of full sick pay benefit will be restored"

Mr Vandenbroucke is keen to stress that the Federal Government does not want to force long-term sick people to go back to work, but rather wants to provide them with the information necessary for them to know what their options are.

People on long-term sick leave will be sent a questionnaire via the health mutual. This will be done once they have been off work sick for a period of 10 weeks.

The questionnaires are already being sent out. However, from next year those that fail to complete them will see their sick pay cut by 2.5%. If they have failed to complete the questionaire withing two week they will be offered help to do so. They could also be granted exemption from having to fill in the questionnaire if a doctor says that there is a valid medical reason preventing them from doing so.

If two invitations to fill in the questionnaire are ignored sanctions will take effect. However, the sanctions will be revoked immediately if the person in question make an appointment to discuss their situation. Only if he or she still does not show up will the sanctions become more long-term