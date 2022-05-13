Sicknotes to be scrapped for those that are ill for just a day

Currently anyone than takes time off work due to illness is required to provide a sicknote even if they take just one day off, for example if they have an upset stomach. It is not yet clear when the new measure will take effect.

Earlier this week the Young Doctors’ Association began a campaign to protest against the growing amount of paperwork doctors are confronted with. As part of their protest members of the association have been stamping the medical certificates they issue with a blue crocodile stamp. By scrapping the need for a sick note for people that take 3 (individual) days’ sick leave, the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) hopes to lighten the administrative load for the country’s GPs.

