Tram and bus services in Flanders hit by strike action

The impact of the strike varies from province to province. On Friday morning De Lijn said that 60% of its services were running, while 40% had been cancelled due to the strike.

In East Flanders 35% of services have been cancelled. In West Flanders and Flemish Brabant (including the De Lijn services in Brussels) 40% of services are cancelled. 45% of coastal tram services are also cancelled.

Limburg and Antwerp Provinces are the hardest hit with 45% of bus and tram services cancelled there. Generally speaking urban areas are worst hit by the strike.

By deploying staff that have not joining the strike to best effect, De Lijn has drawn up an emergency timetable. Passengers are advised to consult the public transport company’s website to see if their bus/tram is running.