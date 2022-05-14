Home News
“You don’t need to worry about a wolf. A wild boar is far more dangerous”

For the first time in nearly a century and a half a wolf has been sighted in East Flanders Province.  The INBO, the Institute for Nature and Forestry Research, has found evidence of a wolf on the western side of the River Scheldt.

In February a dead deer was discovered in Lokeren.  The animal’s injuries seemed to have been inflicted by a wolf.  East Flanders now joins Antwerp, Limburg and Flemish Brabant as the natural habitat of the wolf.

“The wolf belongs to a central European population” says Joachim Mergaey.  “There are various genetic groups in Europe.  Two end up in our climes: the Franco-Italian group and the Central European one.  The latter occurs chiefly in Germany and Poland.  A wolf from this group has been living in the Valley of the River Durme near outside Lokeren”.

Researchers believe the wolf that killed the deer in February was a drifter in search of a quick bite and will have moved on by now. 

Mergaey thinks more wolves will be sighted in the area in coming years: “There are simply more drifters in Belgium, the Netherlands and France”.

The scientist urges people not to be afraid of wolves: “There is an infinitesimal chance a wolf will attack a human.  It’s so small you can’t calculate it.  Drifters are unguided missiles, but swiftly pass by.  You don’t need to worry about a wolf.  A wild boar is far more dangerous”.

