Driver somersaults and crashes in police chase

The incident happened up in Antwerp this morning. Police started a pursuit after a car overtook them at high speed at roadworks in Wommelgem where a 50km/h speed limit was in force. The driver attempted to leave the E313 motorway at the Borgerhout exit, but then things went wrong. The vehicle somersaulted and ended up on its roof.

Police freed the 44-year-old driver from the wreckage so that he could be rushed to hospital. He is now in a stable condition. The driver has been breathalysed and was found to have a blood alcohol level over the legal limit for driving.