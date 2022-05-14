Dutchmen held after firework bomb is thrown
Two Dutchman are under arrest up in Antwerp after they hurled two bombs made from fireworks out of their car and at a building. The incident happened in Deurne last night.
CCTV images and accounts from witnesses allowed the police to identify the numberplate of the culprits’ vehicle quickly and they launched a pursuit. Two individuals were detained twenty kilometres from the site of the attack.
Forensic technicians and the army bomb disposal squad attended the scene. The building suffered little damage. It was already the scene of an explosion earlier in the week. The police are investigating whether the attacks are possibly linked to drugs trafficking.