Horse clinic merger to take Belgian horse medicine to the highest level

Equitom, the renowned horse clinic in Lummen (Limburg) is merging with Animal Clinic De Bosdreef. “I believe this is a great step in increasing the level of horse medicine even further” says CEO Tom Mariën.

De Bosdreef enjoys an international reputation when it comes to diagnostics and complex medical treatments. Today the Equine Care Group set up by Equitom founder Tom Mariën has become an organisation grouping leading vets and clinics with the aim of providing high quality veterinary care available to all horses.

The merger means expertise will become available at all clinics. It also ensures that various technical applications will be available to all equine patients.