Zinneke Parade in Brussels

The parade takes its name from the Zinneke, a name for an inhabitant of Brussels, though originally zinneke - related to the name of the River Zenne - referred to the mongrel dogs that were drowned in the river after a surge in the rat population meant everybody in Brussels got a dog.

The parade is an artistic event that includes a host of groups all kitted out in colourful costumes. People from Brussels of widely differing heritage give their creativity free rein. The present outing, the result of four months of preparations, was the parade’s 12th.